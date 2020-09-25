Infiniti QX60 Monograph Previews Next-Gen Crossover With QX80-Like Styling

The current generation Infiniti QX60 debuted back in 2012, and it’s past time for a replacement — especially as some of its competition has gone through multiple new generations in that time span. Now, the company officially revealed the QX60 Monograph, a preview showing the next era of its midsize crossover.

To be clear, this is not a production debut just yet. No official technical specs were announced, so we don’t know whether this car will retain the same 3.5-liter V6 as the current model or move to a new powertrain, among other details. In Infiniti’s own words: “More than a design study or concept, a “Monograph” provides tangible insight into how Infiniti plans to transform a future model. The QX60 Monograph previews some of the proportions and design elements that will adorn the brand’s future three-row SUV.”

Styling is always subjective, but some of the objective design inspirations are clear looking at the exterior. from the front, the Infiniti QX60 Monograph draws heavily from its larger QX80 sibling. A large, widening grille dominates the front fascia, flanked by slim LED headlights. Down the sides, this design emphasizes its stance through punched out wheel arches and quarter panels. That is a shift from the current generation, which leans more toward flowing curves and swooping lines.

The “piano key” lighting at the front, as Infiniti calls it, also translates to the rear taillights. These images show no hints to the car’s powertrain, as the focus here is on the design.

The actual car is coming next year

As for the actual, production Infiniti QX60, we can expect that to emerge in the coming months. “The production version of the next generation QX60 is expected in 2021,” the company said in its official release. Right now, the Monograph will go on display at the Beijing Motor Show.