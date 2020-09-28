2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP Is The Rarest Hot Hatch You’ve Never Heard Of!

If you’re a hardcore hot hatch enthusiast, the 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP may be right up your alley. After seven years, the hottest Mini nameplate has returned as a 2021 model, complete with tons of go-faster bits and the most power we’ve seen out of a stock Mini so far. In this video, Nik Miles takes a closer look at Mini’s most true to form go kart that managed a lap time around the Nurburgring in under eight minutes.

Under the hood of the 2021 Mini JCW GP is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Nothing remarkable on its face, except that it churns out a whopping 301 horsepower to the front wheels. Consider too that the GP weighs just a touch over 2,800 pounds, and that’s the recipe for something of a road-going rocket.

The 2021 Mini JCW GP aims to deliver that pure hot hatch experience with more than just power. 18-inch wheels come as standard fare, while Mini decided to use 225/35 R18 Hankook summer tires for grip. While you do get a modern infotainment system and two front sport seats, you don’t get the rear seats as a standard Mini. What’s more, the car uses a half roll cage, as well as a Torsen limited-slip front differential.

Now, the down side of springing for the hottest Mini JCW GP is price. At $45,750, it’s sitting above the all-wheel drive Golf R. It’s also way out in front of the Honda Civic Type R and the Hyundai Veloster N — both of which equal or nearly match the Mini for power.

Check out the video above to see how the Mini JCW GP performs on the track