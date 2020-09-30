Win a New Corvette C8, A Mint Corvette Sting Ray, Or A Vintage Camaro!

Sponsored Content

The Ronald McDonald House of Central California has three sweet rides to raffle off as part of their fall fundraiser: a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a restored 1966 Vette Sting Ray, and a 1969 Chevy Camaro Pace Car. Raffle tickets start at $5 per single entry. However, a $100 donation gets you 100 entries. Even better, TFL fans can use code “TFLCAR” to receive BONUS ENTRIES! The charity will pick winners on December 11, 2020. For the complete rules and regulations, please go to rmhc-car.com. Now about the cars!

*Actual Corvette options may be limited by availability. [Image: Chevrolet]

2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray

The game-changing Corvette C8 Stingray packs a 6.2L V8 good for 495 hp and 470 lb-ft. of torque connected through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The mid-engine supercar features Chevy’s Z51 Performance Package that specs a performance suspension, electronic limited slip differential, performance rear axle, and upgraded Brembo brakes. GM claims this beast can clock 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Here’s our attempt at to match it.

’66 Sting Ray with full paperwork. [Image: rmhc]

1966 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray

This award-winning ’66 Sting Ray comes with a factory-original 427 V8 and factory-original 4-speed manual transmission and all the paperwork to confirm that this Vette is the real deal. When new, the Corvette’s engine produced 390hp and 460 lb-ft. torque and clocked 0-60 times under 5 seconds. A National Corvette Restoration Society (NCRS) judge gave this beaut’ a lacquered repaint as part of a total frame-on restoration done to NCRS specs to ensure that it remains a highly valuable collector’s car.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car [image: rmhc]

1969 Camaro Pace Car convertible

One of only 3,675 Z11 Camaro’s made. Power comes through a 396 cu. in. V8 that produced 325hp when new. A TH400 3-speed automatic transmission with matching numbers completes the drivetrain. The fully-loaded Camaro features a power convertible top, power steering, factory air-conditioning, power disc brakes, and the original houndstooth check cloth seats.

Click here to enter to the drawing today and remember to use code “TFLCAR” to receive BONUS ENTRIES!

About Ronald McDonald House Central Valley

The Ronald McDonald House in Madera, California. [image: rmhc]

The first Ronald McDonald House of the Central Valley opened on Millbrook Ave. in 1984. It was the fourth Ronald McDonald House to open their doors in California and partnered with Valley Children’s Hospital. As the surrounding area grew, so did the need for the hospital to expand. When the hospital moved to a new location about 20 minutes away, so did Ronald McDonald House.

On February 14, 2001, the organization expanded to an 18 bedroom Ronald McDonald House adjacent to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, California. The new Ronald McDonald House features three wings with 18 private guest rooms. Each room contains 2 queen size beds, private bathroom, and satellite TV. Each wing comes equipped with its own laundry room, kitchen, and dining area for guests to share. Stocked pantries and private refrigerators highlight each guest room. Additional amenities include a playroom for siblings, a large communal living area, outdoor dining areas, play areas, and some spaces for quiet moments.