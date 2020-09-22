Tesla Drops Model S Plaid Details At Battery Day: $139,990 Price, Sub-2 Second 0-60 Time

Even in a rough year, Tesla's still on target to grow from 2019

There’s no sugarcoating this: The Tesla Model S is already a stupidly fast car. But, if you’ve been waiting with bated breath for the even quicker Model S Plaid, you’re in luck — Tesla just opened the ordering process during its September 22 battery day presentation.

Over the next five years, the company aims to seriously improve its cost per kilowatt-hour ratio, as well as its energy density and range. One of the first manifestations of those improvements will be the Model S Plaid, set to enter production near the end of 2021.

Here are the headline figures. A 200 mph top speed, sub-2.0 second 0-60 time, a quarter-mile under 9.0 seconds, and a range over 520 miles. Then there’s the price: $139,990, excluding applicable federal and state tax credits.

Quicker than the Lucid Air, because of course it is

We knew Tesla wasn’t going to take the Lucid Air and its performance figures lying down. Releasing the Tesla Model S Plaid details now, pricing it well under the Lucid Air Dream clearly signals Tesla’s intentions to stay at the top of the heap on performance and range.

For reference, Lucid Motors announced its first EV would achieve 517 miles of range, a 9.9 second 0-60 time and a top speed of 168 mph.

Check out more on Tesla’s fastest Model S below: