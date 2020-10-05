2022 Subaru BRZ Teased Before The Model’s Full Debut This Fall

A hint of the future Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ? This is the official image Subaru teased at a recent event. (Image: Subaru)

The future Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ are on the way, and now we’re getting a glimpse.

Despite looking rather similar to the current models (at least in spy shots), reports suggest the future Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ will be all-new from the ground up. The automaker announced today via Twitter that its new models will debut this fall. While most international auto shows this year have been cancelled — and the LA Auto Show out of the question — we could see this car debut in a virtual or standalone event in the coming weeks.

Both vehicles will have a similar design, but the information we have so far indicates the future Toyota 86 will look more unique to the BRZ this time around. These photos do show some noticeable changes, but there may be more going on under the skin.

Instagram user subarudwayne caught a more detailed look in the post below (if it hasn’t been removed):

This includes the possibility of (finally) getting a turbocharged engine. Insiders report that the 2.4-liter flat-four turbo (currently used in the Ascent, among others) may be an optional power plant. If that’s the case, it will have around 220 horsepower and may use the same gearboxes as the current Subaru WRX. That would be a six-speed manual and a continuously variable transmission.

What we don’t expect either vehicle to offer, though, is all-wheel drive. We suspect that Toyota will keep the base Supra, with 255-horsepower a few steps above the future Toyota 86 in terms of performance and price. On top of that, it’s possible that the upcoming 86 may not feature the turbocharged H4, or may have a detuned version.

Mind you, that is total speculation. We should have more detailed information before long.

Toyota has been mum on their 86 debut, but it shouldn’t happen too long behind the BRZ. Given the fact that it’s already October, Subaru should make its own debut sooner rather than later.

Speaking of Subaru, check out this awesome old vs. new video!