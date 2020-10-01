2021 Acura MDX Prototype Teased Ahead Of Its October 14 Debut: What We Know So Far

While the TLX sedan is the newest model to arrive in Acura’s lineup, the brand plans to continue rolling out revamped cars in the near future. Next up is the three-row MDX crossover, whose prototype will debut on October 14.

Here, we can simply see an outline of the prototype, but we can glean some of the styling changes ahead of time. The nose on this MDX Prototype clearly gets a sharper design. That’s a cue not unlike the TLX, so it’s clear Acura is committing to an ever sharper design. Per their announcement, the company also said this MDX is “wider, lower and longer” than the model we know now. Official specs remain a mystery, but we may know more soon. Like with the TLX, the automaker plans to roll out more on its design before sharing technical specs. Most likely, those will come sometime in 2021.

A new Acura MDX would succeed the current model, shown above in its ‘A-Spec’ trim.

The current Acura MDX uses a 290 horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 at its sole powertrain option. The TLX also used that engine until its 2021 redesign, and now packs either a 2.0-liter turbo or a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6.

Earlier reports hinted at a possible MDX Type S model thanks to an uncovered patent application. The automaker won’t detail its product roadmap before it makes its own announcement, but bringing in a Type S would make its crossover a more dynamic contender against its rivals.

Acura’s RDX is it’s best-selling crossover at the moment, but the MDX has been around longer, and is the brand’s best-selling model to date. Three-row luxury crossovers are a fiercely competitive market, so this new model could boost Acura even further should the design and engineering teams strike a nerve here. Over the past two decades, the MDX has sold more than one million examples.