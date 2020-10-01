U.S. Auto Sales Rebound In Third Quarter As COVID Lockdown Restrictions Eased: Report

Buyers flocked to the Chevy Blazer this past quarter, as well as other big SUVs

Fleet sales are still in the tank as companies slowly recover during the coronavirus pandemic. However, retail figures show a more promising rebound as automakers release their quarterly U.S. auto sales reports. September 30 has been a day to watch for months, as it illustrates how well the market is doing after many states eased restrictions on dealers and customers came back into the marketplace.

That recovery hasn’t gone off without a hitch, mind you. Supply constraints and constantly changing health guidelines still kept most automakers’ year-to-date sales figures in the red. However, some signs from this quarterly sales report are encouraging.

Figures are still coming in, so some data will show “TBA” until official sales reports have been published.

Volvo sales picked up significantly, with September being the company’s best sales month in the U.S. since 2004. [Photo: Volvo]

The highlights

While several automakers pulled even with their Q3 2019 sales figures, others are still down significantly from this point last years. Brands that bucked the negative outlook are Alfa Romeo and Volvo, which were up 17% and 11% respectively. While FCA was down 10% as a whole (Dodge’s figures were substantially down thanks to poor fleet sales), Alfa Romeo and Chrysler pulled out slight gains in the past quarter, even if they are still down on the year so far.

Hyundai sales were up 7 percent this past quarter, largely thanks to its SUV models (Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona). However, its luxury arm Genesis was down 24% over Q3 2019. Nissan fared even more poorly, with its sales and that of luxury brand Infiniti down by one-third.

GM reported a 10% sales drop, though some specific models did help stem the flow. The Chevrolet Blazer, for example, was up a staggering 45%. The Corvette rose by 33%, while the all-electric Bolt was up by 18% (the Chevrolet brand still fell 11% in the third quarter).

BMW dropped a substantial 16%, while its somewhat more affordable Mini brand fell by 11%. German rival Audi also dropped 16%, though both its entry-level models — the A3 sedan and Q3 crossover — rose 22% and 30% respectively.

Q3 2020 sales by brand

Brand Q3 2020 sales Q3 2019 sales Change (by %) Acura 39,664 39,046 +2% Alfa Romeo 5,056 4,310 +17% Audi 47,893 57,031 -16% BMW 69,570 83,003 -16% Buick 49,163 50,615 -3% Cadillac 32,965 39,961 -18% Chevrolet* 450,317 507,273 -11% Chrysler 31,870 29,544 +8% Dodge 71,936 104,146 -31% Fiat 1,102 2,360 -53% Ford* TBA Genesis 3,745 4,902 -24% GMC* 132,747 140,789 -6% Honda 348,769 390,168 -11% Hyundai 170,828 173,028 -1% Infiniti 17,367 24,876 -30% Jaguar TBA Jeep 222,212 245,474 -9% Kia TBA Land Rover TBA Lexus TBA Lincoln TBA Mazda 74,411 69,612 +7% Mercedes-Benz TBA Mini 9,064 10,292 -12% Mitsubishi 24,957 24,474 +2% Nissan 203,783 302,478 -33% Porsche 15,548 14,805 +5% Subaru 169,446 185,804 -9% Tesla TBA Toyota TBA Volkswagen 86,446 93,547 -8% Volvo 30,349 27,312 +11% *Some Ford and GM brand sales figures include car and truck sales.

